Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $171.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.77. 1,317,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,014. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.