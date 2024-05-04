TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,295.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $750.86 and a one year high of $1,303.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,070.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

