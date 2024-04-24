Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $356.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Flushing Financial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Report on FFIC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.