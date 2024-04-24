GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $596,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 1,476,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,751. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

