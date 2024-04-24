General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 21,018 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $44.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $190,216. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 121,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

