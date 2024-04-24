General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 21,018 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $44.59.
General American Investors Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $190,216. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.