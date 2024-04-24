Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Declares Dividend of $0.66

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GIGNY opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Genting Singapore has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $43.55.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
