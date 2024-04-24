GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.54.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 1,003,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

