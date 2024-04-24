McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $276.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,356. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.45.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

