Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 883,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,272. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

