Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,811. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.