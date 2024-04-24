Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.58 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,664 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,621,000 after acquiring an additional 450,459 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

