InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $27.59.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.