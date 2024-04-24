InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSXGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

