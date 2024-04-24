Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.99

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 3300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

