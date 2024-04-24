Navcoin Price Hits $0.0689 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,152.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013285 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

