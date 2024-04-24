WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0773 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, WAX has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $265.60 million and $12.01 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,169,345,389 coins and its circulating supply is 3,436,610,074 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,169,206,712.3300443 with 3,436,692,343.9557924 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07600063 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,712,485.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.