NewSquare Capital LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.93. 2,281,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

