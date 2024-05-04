Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $1,483,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 117.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,694,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,556,000 after buying an additional 914,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

