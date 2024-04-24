Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 16,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,985. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

