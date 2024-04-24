Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $403,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mplx were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.89.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

