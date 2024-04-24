Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.490-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.49-1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,388. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

