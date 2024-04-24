Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 88,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $507.97. 4,395,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,981. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.45. The company has a market cap of $435.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

