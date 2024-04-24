Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,415,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

