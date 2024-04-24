RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Optas LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

