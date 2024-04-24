South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.82. 2,457,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

