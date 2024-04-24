Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Down 5%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 46,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 453,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on SYRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- About the Markup Calculator
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.