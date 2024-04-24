StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.