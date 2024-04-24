StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Enservco Co. by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

