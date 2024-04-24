Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Insider Robert Fenwick Purchases 20,000 Shares

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Fenwick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,703.56).

Michelmersh Brick Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:MBH traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99.10 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 92,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,421. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £92.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.25.

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

