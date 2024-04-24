KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.2% annually over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 333.3%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $178.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.67.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

