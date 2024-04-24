Wedbush Comments on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $59.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 597,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

