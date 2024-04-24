Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.39.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.0 %
SHW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.28. 1,041,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.73. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
