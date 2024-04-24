Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.0 %

SHW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.28. 1,041,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.73. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.