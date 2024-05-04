One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 488,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.