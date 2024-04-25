1,017 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,731,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average of $175.58.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,455,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

