NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NRG stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.