12,979 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Truist Financial began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

AGCO stock opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

