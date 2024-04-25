South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 68,628 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,628 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,647,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 126,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -688.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

