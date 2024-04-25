13,975 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Repay Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 52,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

