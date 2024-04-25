Bfsg LLC Takes $114,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.88. 61,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
