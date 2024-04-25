Bfsg LLC Invests $109,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

