4,054 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after buying an additional 231,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $418,467,000 after buying an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,042,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $206,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,680,009 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.44.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

