Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service
In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %
United Parcel Service stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.03. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
