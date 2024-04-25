6,790 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NICE by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in NICE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Trading Up 1.0 %
NICE stock opened at $230.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.