6,790 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NICE by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in NICE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Up 1.0 %

NICE stock opened at $230.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.