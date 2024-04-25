Robert W. Baird Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $186.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0 %

FI opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

