749 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $264.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.