Abbrea Capital LLC Buys Shares of 268 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock traded down $15.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $890.68. The stock had a trading volume of 576,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,896. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $893.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

