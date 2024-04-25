Abbrea Capital LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,543. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

