Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 447 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,609. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

