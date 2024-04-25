ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.
ADT Stock Performance
ADT stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.57. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.
ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
