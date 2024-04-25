Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 157 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $535.56 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

