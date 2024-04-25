Air Industries Group to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

