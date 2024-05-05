Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at TD Cowen

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.